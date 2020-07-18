All apartments in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA
721 Royal St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

721 Royal St

721 Royal Street · No Longer Available
Lake Charles
Location

721 Royal Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near McNeese State University. The home has updated appliances, a fully fenced backyard, and welcomes small pets with owner approval and $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Royal St have any available units?
721 Royal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Charles, LA.
What amenities does 721 Royal St have?
Some of 721 Royal St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Royal St currently offering any rent specials?
721 Royal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Royal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Royal St is pet friendly.
Does 721 Royal St offer parking?
No, 721 Royal St does not offer parking.
Does 721 Royal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Royal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Royal St have a pool?
No, 721 Royal St does not have a pool.
Does 721 Royal St have accessible units?
No, 721 Royal St does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Royal St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Royal St has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Royal St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 721 Royal St has units with air conditioning.
