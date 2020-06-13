/
3 bedroom apartments
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Charles, LA
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
With so much to do in the perfect Lake Charles location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
36 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1368 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
9 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
74 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2117 13th Street
2117 13th Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready 3/1 in Oak Park. This adorable home has been freshly painted, kitchen renovated and new flooring added. Appliances included are refrigerator and stove. There is an outside laundry (dryer included). Storage shed not included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4941 Country Club Ct
4941 Country Club Ct, Lake Charles, LA
South Lake Charles 4 bedroom 2 bath home with three living areas. Large family room with fireplace, also has large den off of the kitchen, and front living area. Recently installed new wood vinyl flooring in most of home and new paint throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
232 Arlington Dr
232 Arlington Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available now...University Subdivision! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near McNeese State University.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
612 Madeline St
612 Madeline St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath custom built home. Stained concrete floors throughout, custom cabinets, granite, walk in closets, outside storage and covered parking.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
523 Ford St
523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
327 Morningside Dr
327 Morningside Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1845 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house completely repainted walls and ceilings in a nice neutral gray color. It has beautiful original wood flooring in most of the home. 2 living areas with built in cabinetry and shelving.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
738 Kirkman St
738 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
Beautiful, historical home in the garden district. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful wood-work, high ceilings, pocket doors, and balcony. Master suite downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3823 Swanee St
3823 Swanee Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
Spacious three bedroom two bath home located in Lake Charles. Home is minutes away from McNeese State University and shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2614 Dietz St
2614 Dietz Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1310 sqft
Recently updated three bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home has hardwood floors, gas stove and stainless side by side fridge. Fenced backyard and storage building .
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1943 Calvin Ct
1943 Calvin Ct, Lake Charles, LA
New construction! Four bedroom, two bath home located in the new Beau Blanc Subdivision. This home is energy smart and offers an open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
417 E Claude St
417 East Claude Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
This three bedroom one bath home has living, dining and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in back yard. Home is just south of I-210 and is close to McNeese. Pets are allowed with owner approval and will require a $300 pet fee per pet.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
607 E Lagrange St
607 E Lagrange St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near McNeese State University. Home has fully fenced in yard with covered patio that is perfect for entertaining guests. Absolutely no pets allowed!
