Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Lake Charles, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Charles apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
68 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
37 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$861
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
30 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$920
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1085 sqft
1 bedroom apartments, or 4 bedroom townhomes. Flats on Walters has the right home for you. Fitness center and amazon lockers included. Schedule a tour today!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$789
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
32 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
17 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$830
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$865
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 17th St. (front)
1301 17th St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice cottage home located in an established area of Lake Charles. Front house has 2 bedrooms/1 bath, a large utility room, and combined living/dining room. Kitchen is equipped with stove and refrigerator.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
142 W Oak Ln
142 West Oak Lane, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Cute cottage near College Oaks Elementary & MSU. Home is close to the interstate and shopping. Home is all electric and has been completely remodeled. Large 25x40 workshop with electricity & a 9.5 x 25 lean-to attached to it.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
523 Ford St
523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
3108 Aster Street - C
3108 Aster Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern and clean. This is an immaculate newly renovated apartment in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood near Prien Lake Road and Enterprise Blvd. The entire community was recently renovated into luxury apartments.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
3005 Common Street - 1
3005 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$1,600
869 sqft
Charming office space for lease right in the cultural arts district! Hardwood floors, and great curb appeal. Waiting area or work space, two offices that could be used for multiple desks, kitchen with room for dining/conference.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
704 Esplanade
704 Esplanade Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2653 sqft
This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Pryce
106 Pryce St, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$6,250
7266 sqft
This historic-style, multi-use commercial building is located in the Lake Charles Downtown Development District. Close to downtown residents, restaurants and shopping, the open design can support a variety of uses.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
610 N Cherry St
610 North Cherry Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Recently refurbished home. - Property Id: 216748 Two bedroom, 1 bath home. With a living and dining room. Covered car port, located in a quiet older neighborhood. House includes, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
617 East School Street
617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
727 Moss Street
727 Moss Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
History and charm are abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Downtown Lake Charles. This is a must see home. Large covered attached carport.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1755 S Tallowood Dr
1755 South Tallowood Drive, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath with dining room. Fenced back yard with nice wooden deck off of the covered patio. Washer/dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher included. Covered parking.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Charles
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
49 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Charles, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Charles apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

