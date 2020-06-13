25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Charles, LA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Lake Charles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
74 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
44 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$776
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$957
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
5 Units Available
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
With so much to do in the perfect Lake Charles location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
36 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$861
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
9 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4510 Common Street
4510 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$790
Commons at McNeese - Property Id: 177512 Great newly refurbished apartments 1 block from McNeese University in Lake Charles. Pool, laundry, and dog park on-site. For information please call 337-480-1234. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
417 E Claude St
417 East Claude Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
This three bedroom one bath home has living, dining and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in back yard. Home is just south of I-210 and is close to McNeese. Pets are allowed with owner approval and will require a $300 pet fee per pet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2003 Rose St
2003 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
845 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home comes with washer and dryer and has a large partially fenced back yard. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1943 Calvin Ct
1943 Calvin Ct, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1892 sqft
New construction! Four bedroom, two bath home located in the new Beau Blanc Subdivision. This home is energy smart and offers an open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Live Oak Street - 1
1000 Live Oak St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment in triplex off Enterprise Boulevard near St. Margaret's Catholic School. This is a newly renovated property with charm in a quiet residential neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Charles
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74
2465 Highway 397, Calcasieu County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
Quiet property, located close to major shops and restaurants. Come cool off in our beautiful pool! Ask us about our amazing specials!!!!
Results within 5 miles of Lake Charles
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2100 Jones St
2100 Jones Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home has plenty of living space and it is minutes away from shopping centers and I-10.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1516 Quince St
1516 Quince Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1589 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home located in Sulphur. Home has a separate office area, large laundry and walk in pantry. There is a bonus room that leads to the fenced in back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1890 Poeyfarre Rd
1890 Poeyfarre Rd, Calcasieu County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1906 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home located in Orleans Run Subdivision in Moss Bluff. Home features an electric fire place, two car garage, and ample living space for your family. Pets allowed with owner approval.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Charles, LA

Finding an apartment in Lake Charles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

