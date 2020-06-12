/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Charles, LA
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
79 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1137 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
48 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1084 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$984
1038 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
4141 Benoit Lane - 09
4141 Benoit Lane, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, UPSCALE LIVING IN SOUTH LAKE CHARLES!! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with hardwood floors, granite, and a spacious, open floor plan. Located in the heart of Lake Charles, near shops, restaurants, schools, and casinos.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
617 East School Street
617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Charles
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Charles
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
53 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
218 Fairview Ave
218 Fairview Ave, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Two bedroom two bath tri-plex in Sulphur. Home is conveniently located near I-10 and shopping centers.
