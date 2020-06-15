Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1515 Happy Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath cottage style home for rent in Downtown Lake Charles. Great area off of Riverside Dr between Sallier and Shell Beach Dr, just minutes away from downtown restaurants and nightlife! Once a month the air filter will be replaced as well as maintenance. Yard maintenance is also included! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3584694 ]