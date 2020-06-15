All apartments in Lake Charles
1515 Happy Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1515 Happy Lane

1515 Happy Lane · (337) 540-2807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 Happy Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1515 Happy Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath cottage style home for rent in Downtown Lake Charles. Great area off of Riverside Dr between Sallier and Shell Beach Dr, just minutes away from downtown restaurants and nightlife! Once a month the air filter will be replaced as well as maintenance. Yard maintenance is also included! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3584694 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Happy Lane have any available units?
1515 Happy Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1515 Happy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Happy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Happy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Happy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 1515 Happy Lane offer parking?
No, 1515 Happy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Happy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Happy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Happy Lane have a pool?
No, 1515 Happy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Happy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1515 Happy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Happy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Happy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Happy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Happy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
