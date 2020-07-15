/
abbeville
6 Apartments for rent in Abbeville, LA📍
704 Hawthorne
704 Hawthorne St, Abbeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1340 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4576499)
502 Elias
502 Elias St, Abbeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
916 sqft
1/2 Off First Month! Remodeled 3BR/1BA Home Available! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
504 7th Street
504 7th St, Abbeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$645
1168 sqft
Cute 2BR/2BA Home - This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has been freshly painted, with washer/dryer connections and more! Book your tour now! This one won't last long! Pets: No Electricity, Water/Sewer, Trash: City of Abbeville Gas: Centerpoint Deposit:
Results within 1 mile of Abbeville
312 Harvest Ln
312 Harvest Ln, Vermilion County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1277 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House in Abbeville | 312 Harvest Lane - Property Id: 230290 2019 new construction home. This home is 1277 sqr ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Security system, WiFi and cable are included in the rent.
Results within 10 miles of Abbeville
706 Picard Road
706 Picard Road, Milton, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet, 21 home community on 3 acres in Milton School district, near Picard Park- Basic housing- on slab, central heat and air, 2 Bedroom/1 bath, 16'x 16' living room, Eat-in Kitchen with Refrigerator and Range/oven- inside W/D
8899 Fusilier Road
8899 Fusilier Rd, Vermilion County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1280 sqft
Fresh paint and other improvements are now in this 16' x 80', 3 Bedroom/2 Bath mobile home. It is located in a small park across Hwy 167/Johnston St from Hwy 699, where North Vermilion High School is. Open floor plan in the living, dining, kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Abbeville area include University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Abbeville from include Lafayette, New Iberia, Broussard, and Jeanerette.