Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

For charming suburban living in a convenient location, look no further than Canterbury Square Apartments. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments offer you the comfortable and practical lifestyle youve been searching for. Come home to traditional features like handsome wood-style flooring, concierge-style service, and handy community extras such as a clubhouse equipped with a fitness center. Located close to excellent dining and plenty of entertainment, youll have no shortage of opportunities to enjoy the rich, historic culture that makes up Lafayette, LA.