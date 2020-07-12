/
133 Apartments for rent in Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold, Inniswold, LA
15 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
13 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
1 Unit Available
11011 Cal Road Unit 34
11011 Cal Road, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
11011 Cal Road Unit 34 Available 09/01/20 1BR 1BA Bayou Rouge - Large newly renovated 1BR condo in Baton Rouge. Conveniently located to Airline Hwy. and Bluebonnet with easy access to I-10 and I-12.
1 Unit Available
10448 Jefferson Hwy Apt A Nesser Gardens
10448 Jefferson Highway, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
NESSER GARDENS 2BR 2BA Downstairs Flat Condo-Quiet Gated Community with Pool - 2BR 2BA Condo in quiet gated Nesser Gardens community with Pool Premium Black Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Stove-Oven, Refrigerator with Ice Maker,
1 Unit Available
10444 Jefferson Hwy Unit H
10444 Jefferson Highway, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located off Jefferson Hwy in a Gated Community - Directions: Nesser Gardens Subdivision: Destination at Nesser Condominiums; Directly across from BRQ Restaurant.
1 Unit Available
10727 Danbury Dr.
10727 Danbury Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1796 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home Located in Jefferson Terrace Available Mid March - Directions: From Airline Hwy. to Cal Rd. enter Jefferson Terrace Subdivision turn right on Danbury Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
33 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$886
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
7 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
7 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
21 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
2 Units Available
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
1 Unit Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
1 Unit Available
1772 Manor Oak Dr.
1772 Manor Oak Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA house in Oak Hills Area! Perkins/Bluebonnet $1395/mo! - iF you want to be close to Perkins Rowe, Hospitals, restaurants and new offices this is the house with little maintenance on your part.
1 Unit Available
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
10282 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1106 sqft
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free* This condo is in a gated community in a great location.
1 Unit Available
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4
5130 Butter Creek Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 Mid City 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Next to Hospitals between I-10/1-12 only $850/mo! - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the heart of Baton Rouge.
1 Unit Available
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421
7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Flat in Perkins Rowe - This stylish 1 bedroom is move in ready. Overlooking the pool from the 4th floor, this unit has a bright and open floorplan, great function and chic finishes.
1 Unit Available
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
5160 Everett Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1125 sqft
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B Available 07/20/20 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEAR OUR LADY OF THE LAKE AND MALL OF LOUISIANA. - Directions: Essen to Summa turn right on Everett. Subdivision: Brandon Hollow 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,125 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 950.
1 Unit Available
8554 Essen Heights Ct
8554 South Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1656 sqft
Cute Home Off of Essen Heights - You'll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath! Located off of Essen Ln, this home is in the perfect location close to great restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Appliances included are the fridge, range, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
13751 Gentilly Court
13751 Gentilly Court, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
13751 Gentilly Court - Located in Perkins Village off Perkins by Pecue Lane.. Across street from BREC park. This 1304 sq.
1 Unit Available
1771 O Brien
1771 Obrien Dr, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1826 sqft
Conveniently Located near Perkins Rowe & Bluebonnet - A beautiful home located in a desirable area. Brick porch with Cypress colums surrounded by a professionally landscaped yard.
1 Unit Available
5223 BLAIR LN
5223 Blair Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Great location! Cozy condo in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Our Lady of the Lake and Mall of Louisiana. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Call us today for your private showing.
1 Unit Available
13332 JOLISSAINT DR
13332 Jolissaint Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1660 sqft
Move-in-ready, updated home near Siegen and Perkins. Spacious, open floor plan with living room, dining, and kitchen all open in one space! Makes for great entertaining! Features an additional formal dining/living room.
1 Unit Available
10286 W Winston Ave
10286 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1124 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available at Lake Plaza Condominiums. Updated granite counter tops, spacious rooms, with washer and dryer in unit. Complex has a pool, gym, gazebo, and lake for resident use.