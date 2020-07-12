/
airline jefferson
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
182 Apartments for rent in Airline/Jefferson, Inniswold, LA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8556 Glenfield Drive
8556 Glenfield Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2423 sqft
8556 Glenfield Drive Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom house off Pecue near Airline - Subdivision: Woodridge Subd 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS 2,423 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,300.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,300.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
Results within 1 mile of Airline/Jefferson
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$886
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
7 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
38 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
18 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1441 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D Available 07/15/20 2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 Carolyn Sue Available 08/31/20 Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4
5130 Butter Creek Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 Mid City 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Next to Hospitals between I-10/1-12 only $850/mo! - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the heart of Baton Rouge.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
5160 Everett Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1125 sqft
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B Available 07/20/20 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEAR OUR LADY OF THE LAKE AND MALL OF LOUISIANA. - Directions: Essen to Summa turn right on Everett. Subdivision: Brandon Hollow 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,125 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 950.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15232 Hidden Villa Dr
15232 Hidden Villa Dr, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in Gated Community - Fantastic design and gated community with pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This home has cypress cabinets, granite counters, and santos mahogony flooring. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and office nook.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2350 E. Contour Dr.
2350 East Contour Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1814 sqft
Don't Wait, Just off Jefferson Hwy in Mid City Baton Rouge - If you and your family are looking to be close to it all and still want the ease of access to both I-10 and I-12 you need this property.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18549 Lake Camellia
18549 Lake Camellia Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Acadian style home located in Azalea Lakes Subdivision. Rear carport with outside storage. New tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Large open den has fireplace. Kitchen has dining/breakfast area.