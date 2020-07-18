All apartments in Harvey
433 Pailet Avenue

433 Pailet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

433 Pailet Avenue, Harvey, LA 70058
Harvey Canal

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
FOR RENT - Pailet Street, Harvey
Quiet Friendly Neighborhood Apartment
2 (Private) Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom

433 Pailet Avenue, Harvey, LA 70058
⚜Behind Best Buy on Westbank Expressway

Application Fee $45 (credit check, criminal history, past rental history)
$875 ea. (monthly rent & deposit)
Refrigerator / Ice Maker (Frost Free Fridge)
Stove / Oven / Microwave
Central HVAC / Ceiling fans
Ceramic floors throughout property
Granite countertops
Wooden kitchen cabinets
Window blinds
Off Street Parking
Washer & Dryer (included)
Wall - In Closet (Bedrooms)
Large Storage Closets
Large Laundry Area (In Unit)
Quarterly Pest Control
1 Year Min Lease
Emergency Maintenance
Common Area Backyard
Square Footage #995
Downstairs / Upstairs apartment
NO SECTION 8 VOUCHER
NO PETS
NO SMOKING

Electrical Utility (not included)
Water Utility ($35 monthly)
NO Gas Utility

"NEW" Spacious, newly, nicely renovated apartment for rent in quiet safe neighborhood in old established area. This neighborhood is in the area behind Best Buy and Texas Road House and the river.
THIS IS AN EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Pailet Avenue have any available units?
433 Pailet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harvey, LA.
What amenities does 433 Pailet Avenue have?
Some of 433 Pailet Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Pailet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 Pailet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Pailet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 433 Pailet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harvey.
Does 433 Pailet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 433 Pailet Avenue offers parking.
Does 433 Pailet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Pailet Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Pailet Avenue have a pool?
No, 433 Pailet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 433 Pailet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 Pailet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Pailet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Pailet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Pailet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 433 Pailet Avenue has units with air conditioning.
