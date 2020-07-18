Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated air conditioning

FOR RENT - Pailet Street, Harvey

Quiet Friendly Neighborhood Apartment

2 (Private) Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom



433 Pailet Avenue, Harvey, LA 70058

⚜Behind Best Buy on Westbank Expressway



Application Fee $45 (credit check, criminal history, past rental history)

$875 ea. (monthly rent & deposit)

Refrigerator / Ice Maker (Frost Free Fridge)

Stove / Oven / Microwave

Central HVAC / Ceiling fans

Ceramic floors throughout property

Granite countertops

Wooden kitchen cabinets

Window blinds

Off Street Parking

Washer & Dryer (included)

Wall - In Closet (Bedrooms)

Large Storage Closets

Large Laundry Area (In Unit)

Quarterly Pest Control

1 Year Min Lease

Emergency Maintenance

Common Area Backyard

Square Footage #995

Downstairs / Upstairs apartment

NO SECTION 8 VOUCHER

NO PETS

NO SMOKING



Electrical Utility (not included)

Water Utility ($35 monthly)

NO Gas Utility



"NEW" Spacious, newly, nicely renovated apartment for rent in quiet safe neighborhood in old established area. This neighborhood is in the area behind Best Buy and Texas Road House and the river.

THIS IS AN EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY..