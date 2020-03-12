Amenities

721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome. Very Open Living area with Granite slab counter tops, custom cabinets, 9' ceilings, stainless appliances, island, and wood tile flooring thru out home except the bedrooms with upgraded carpet. Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite master bath that includes large tub/shower combo, furniture style vanities with framed mirrors, custom linen cabinet and walk in closet. Extended rear patio with single car garage.



$55.00 application fee on line at www.bethalford.com under rental section.

Tenant must show they net 3X's the monhtly rent and provide proof of their income for the past 30 days. Minimum of 1 year lease. ***Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance as well as liability before moving in *****Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant as well as yard maintenance.****



