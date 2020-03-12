All apartments in Gonzales
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

721 S. Audubon Place Ave.

721 South Audubon Place Avenue · (225) 622-1155
Location

721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA 70737

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome. Very Open Living area with Granite slab counter tops, custom cabinets, 9' ceilings, stainless appliances, island, and wood tile flooring thru out home except the bedrooms with upgraded carpet. Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite master bath that includes large tub/shower combo, furniture style vanities with framed mirrors, custom linen cabinet and walk in closet. Extended rear patio with single car garage.

$55.00 application fee on line at www.bethalford.com under rental section.
Tenant must show they net 3X's the monhtly rent and provide proof of their income for the past 30 days. Minimum of 1 year lease. ***Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance as well as liability before moving in *****Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant as well as yard maintenance.****

(RLNE5696906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. have any available units?
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. have?
Some of 721 S. Audubon Place Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gonzales.
Does 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. does offer parking.
Does 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. have a pool?
No, 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. have accessible units?
No, 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 S. Audubon Place Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
