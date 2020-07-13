/
pet friendly apartments
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA
12 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
40 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Results within 1 mile of Gonzales
1 Unit Available
11113 Garrett Dr
11113 Garrett Drive, Ascension County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1521 sqft
- Very Spacious 2BR/2BA home with lg. living room, kitchen and family room with fireplace and walk in laundry. Kitchen has stained cabinets with separate island. Master bedroom has wood floors and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
42172 Brandy Ave.
42172 Brandy Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
42172 Brandy Ave. Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom House in Ascension - Directions: Airline Hwy to Weber City (left), right on Naquin Subdivision: FRANCOIS POINT 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,575 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,600.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
Great Home in Prairieville - Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!! 3 Bed, 2 bath with covered patio and fenced yard. Master suite features a large bathroom with a double vanity, garden tub, his/her walk-in closets and a stall shower.
1 Unit Available
36297 Crestway Avenue
36297 Crestway Avenue, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1760 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath, open floor plan with privacy fenced backyard. Sought after Ascension Parish School District. Quiet neighborhood, spacious bedrooms, newer carpet throughout, all electric appliances, landlord prefers 2 year lease.
1 Unit Available
39327 Ironwood Ave.
39327 Ironwood Ave, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1846 sqft
Ironwood Estates - Beautiful new home located in upcoming Ironwood Estates off Hwy 42. Beautiful wood floors as you enter the front door - immaculate living area, gourmet kitchen and breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
41032 Garden Court
41032 Garden Court, Ascension County, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
41032 Garden Court Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5827453)
1 Unit Available
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2479 sqft
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.
1 Unit Available
13167 LAMBERT RD
13167 Lambert Road, Ascension County, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Newly renovated 1 bed 1 bath rental. Located on large piece of land in quiet neighborhood. Perfect for anyone. Move in ready with all appliances included. Pets are welcome!
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
38 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
18 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1441 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
17656 Lake Iris
17656 Lake Iris Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout.