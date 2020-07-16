Amenities
612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in great location near LSU - Don't miss out this home will go fast. Spacious and close to Mall and plenty of restaurants in the heart of Baton Rouge. Call today for a showing.
