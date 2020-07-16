Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in great location near LSU - Don't miss out this home will go fast. Spacious and close to Mall and plenty of restaurants in the heart of Baton Rouge. Call today for a showing.



Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.



Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847

Licensed to practice real estate in LA.

All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE3232600)