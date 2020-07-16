All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C

612 South Kenilworth Parkway · (225) 751-8847
Location

612 South Kenilworth Parkway, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70820
South Burbank

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C · Avail. Aug 1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in great location near LSU - Don't miss out this home will go fast. Spacious and close to Mall and plenty of restaurants in the heart of Baton Rouge. Call today for a showing.

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3232600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C have any available units?
612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C have?
Some of 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C currently offering any rent specials?
612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C pet-friendly?
No, 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Baton Rouge County.
Does 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C offer parking?
No, 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C does not offer parking.
Does 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C have a pool?
No, 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C does not have a pool.
Does 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C have accessible units?
No, 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C does not have units with air conditioning.
