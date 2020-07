Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here:

This gorgeous landscaping will make you fall in love as soon as you pull into the driveway. The front yard is flanked with stunning crepe myrtle trees that provide privacy on your front lawn. The exquisite landscaping greet you as you enter the mahogany front door. Be prepared to be wowed. The shiplap fireplace will make Joanna Gaines herself fall in love. The cathedral ceiling is supported by a beautiful cedar beam. The wide open floorplan will allow you to see through this gorgeous home. Notice the extra attention to detail on the cedar beam in the dining area. Not one piece of detail was left to the imagination. The quartz countertops in the kitchen are a few of the high end touches that were added when this home was meticulously put back together. The hammered copper sink is the masterpiece of the kitchen. The master bedroom is massive with a closet and bathroom to match. The wood feature wall in the master is the perfect backdrop to the slipper clawfoot tub with period style features to match. On the other side of the home you'll find three guest bedrooms. The mother-in-law suite over looks the beautiful in ground pool. Outside of the fenced in area your yard continues all the way to the tree line in the back and to the right to the edge of the neighbors shed. Come, fall in love and make this home yours. Property did flood in the August of 2016 flooding.



Lawn and Pool care included in rent!!



