204 Ruf Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

204 Ruf Drive

204 Ruf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Ruf Drive, Oak Grove, KY 42262

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Oak Grove Open Floor Plan! - Ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Hardwood and ceramic floors throughout this single story!

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Ruf Drive have any available units?
204 Ruf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, KY.
Is 204 Ruf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Ruf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Ruf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Ruf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Ruf Drive offer parking?
No, 204 Ruf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 Ruf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Ruf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Ruf Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Ruf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Ruf Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Ruf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Ruf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Ruf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Ruf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Ruf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
