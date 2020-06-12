63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY

/
2 bedroom apartments
102 Meadow Lane
102 Meadow Ln, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
These are a MUST see. When you walk into this beautifully built town home you will see all the space there is. The living room and kitchen are open to each other which is great for entertaining.
109 Gail St
109 Gail Street, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
2 bedroom home located minutes to Post. Kitchen includes stove, microwave, & refrigerator. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Fenced back yard. PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND ADDITIONAL $50 PER MONTH RENT.
221 Treeline Drive
221 Tree Line Dr, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*** CLEAN TOWNHOUSE JUST MINUTES FROM FT CAMPBELL *** This great town home offers 1100 square feet of living space. Features include 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
219 Burch Rd
219 Burch Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
Ranch Home Close to Post! - JUNE SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH! Adorable 2 bedroom home close to post! Spacious living area with modern paint and luxury vinyl flooring throughout.
1539 Hugh Hunter
1539 Hugh Hunter Rd, Christian County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
775 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit. Brand new paint and flooring. NO CARPET! Spacious bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook up in unit. Kitchen and eat in dining area located adjacent to the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$776
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1012 sqft
100 A Thermal CT
100 Thermal Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1035 sqft
- (RLNE5772003)
Ringgold
610 Eva Drive
610 Eva Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
610 Eva Drive - 610 Eva Drive is a 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home with ceiling fans offering good air flow throughout the home. There's washer & dryer connections in the laundry room off the kitchen.
1992 Keeper Ct
1992 Keeper Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! These 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhomes has as much SF as a house but no yard care for you! Comes with all new stainless steel appliances, fridge with ice maker, dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top stove.
244 Executive Ave
244 Executive Avenue, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Town-homes close to post. Wash and dryer included.
3279 Tower Drive #8
3279 Tower Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/8/2020 ) Wonderful Townhomes in fantastic location near Exit 1, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Ringgold
2101 Ringgold Court #2
2101 Ringgold Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/24/2020) Great location on this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 baths townhome close to Fort Campbell KY, Downtown Clarksville, Restaurants, Shopping & I-24.
3854 Jockey Dr
3854 Jockey Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$665
906 sqft
Available 07/29/2020!*Pets Must Be Approved!*Unit B Is an Downstairs Unit!*Eat In Kitchen*Laundry Room*Just Off Tiny Town Rd!*Easy Access to Post*Close To Shopping and Entertainment!*Trash, Quarterly Pest Control and Lawn Care All Provided!*Will Not
105 Thermal Ct D
105 Thermal Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1010 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath town home. Great location to Post. Ceiling Fans. New flooring. Washer/Dryer included. Building on end of cul-de-sac. All pets need to be approved, $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee for first pet.
Ringgold
72 E Fork Dr
72 East Fork Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
588 sqft
2-bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to Fort Campbell!! Pets under 30 lbs allowed with approval but prefer no cats. Apt. G available
Kenwood
1238 Parkway Place, Unit A
1238 Parkway Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$885
1010 sqft
Amazing New Town Home Boasting Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring Through Out The Open Living Room and Eat-In Kitchen Featuring a Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite- Like Counter Tops and Dark Cabinetry.
1773 Spring Water Dr
1773 Spring Water Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
2 br, 2 1/2, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, w/d conn, central air & heat, pts limited to assistance animals, water included in the rent, patio, combo lock
814 Hidden Springs
814 Hidden Springs Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, storage closet off deck, 1,200sq ft gated community mature pets allowed w/fee of $250 per pet, interior freshly painted, vinyl floors 2 months rent is FREE with 14 MONTH LEASE
136 Jack Miller Blvd.
136 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$660
800 sqft
Campbell House Apartments are located just outside of Gate 1 with easy access to Oak Grove, and I24. This property offers 2 bedroom, 1 bath, a living room that is separate from the dining area with a breakfast bar just outside of the kitchen.