2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit with spacious bedrooms. Kitchen and eat in dining area located adjacent to living room. Close to Ft.Campbell,grocery stores, restaurants and I-24. Schedule your viewing today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1537 Hugh Hunter Rd have any available units?
1537 Hugh Hunter Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, KY.
What amenities does 1537 Hugh Hunter Rd have?
Some of 1537 Hugh Hunter Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Hugh Hunter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Hugh Hunter Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.