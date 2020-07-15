All apartments in Oak Grove
1537 Hugh Hunter Rd
1537 Hugh Hunter Rd

1537 Hugh Hunter Road · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Hugh Hunter Road, Oak Grove, KY 42262

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit with spacious bedrooms. Kitchen and eat in dining area located adjacent to living room. Close to Ft.Campbell,grocery stores, restaurants and I-24. Schedule your viewing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

