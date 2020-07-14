All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

District at Hurstbourne

9811 Vieux Carre Dr · (216) 446-8015
Location

9811 Vieux Carre Dr, Louisville, KY 40223

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from District at Hurstbourne.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
playground
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $10/$50
Deposit: $300 Deposit Alternative ($250 or $500 additional refundable if applicable)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pit bulls, Rottweiler, Chow-Chow, Dobermans and aggressive breeds, snakes, lizards, ferrets,rabbits, mice and rats.
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Chow Chow, Doberman, and aggressive breed
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does District at Hurstbourne have any available units?
District at Hurstbourne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does District at Hurstbourne have?
Some of District at Hurstbourne's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is District at Hurstbourne currently offering any rent specials?
District at Hurstbourne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is District at Hurstbourne pet-friendly?
Yes, District at Hurstbourne is pet friendly.
Does District at Hurstbourne offer parking?
Yes, District at Hurstbourne offers parking.
Does District at Hurstbourne have units with washers and dryers?
No, District at Hurstbourne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does District at Hurstbourne have a pool?
Yes, District at Hurstbourne has a pool.
Does District at Hurstbourne have accessible units?
No, District at Hurstbourne does not have accessible units.
Does District at Hurstbourne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, District at Hurstbourne has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd
Louisville, KY 40241
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr
Louisville, KY 40220
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr
Louisville, KY 40222
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr
Louisville, KY 40291
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir
Louisville, KY 40207
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir
Louisville, KY 40243
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr
Louisville, KY 40245
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St
Louisville, KY 40206

