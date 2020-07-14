District at Hurstbourne

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $10/$50
Deposit: $300 Deposit Alternative ($250 or $500 additional refundable if applicable)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pit bulls, Rottweiler, Chow-Chow, Dobermans and aggressive breeds, snakes, lizards, ferrets,rabbits, mice and rats.
Dogs
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Chow Chow, Doberman, and aggressive breed
Cats
