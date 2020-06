Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1/2 off June rent! 2 bedroom home with bonus room- Section 8 accepted - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!**



Large 2 bedroom home with a bonus loft/room upstairs

-2 full bathrooms

-Large covered front porch

-Hardwood flooring throughout

-Breakfast nook and mudroom off of kitchen

-Giant basement with washer/dryer hookups provides tons of storage space

-Large backyard

-Tenant to provide own appliances

-Tenant responsible for all utilities

-Pets allowed (restrictions) with deposit & monthly pet fee



Section 8 accepted- voucher will be maxed

Per Section 8 standards home will only qualify as 2 bedrooms



Call/email today to schedule a viewing!

502-562-0016 x310

schempprealty@gmail.com



