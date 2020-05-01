709 S 3rd St 926

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT: water, power, maintenance, and trash. Built-in 1912, Weissinger-Gaulbert is one of the last remaining historic high-rises in Louisville. The building boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious closets, beautiful bay windows, and a view of Broadway! Enjoy living downtown within walking distance to some of Louisville's greatest amenities. Walk across the street to grab a Hot Brown from the Brown Hotel or catch a show at the Brown Theater. Don't forget to plan a night out with friends at Fourth Street Live located just a few blocks away! The WG offers Studios, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom units. Tour this historic high-rise today!