709 S 3rd St 926
709 S 3rd St 926

709 S 3rd St · (502) 408-7368
Location

709 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40202
Old Louisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
This units has city views galore !

On the corner of 3rd St & Broadway, sits the 10 story WG Apartments. We have
operating passenger and freight elevators, Secured Entry, Coin Laundry on 7
floors, Interior mailboxes, 2 stair cases on different ends of the building (154
steps), Rear patio area, and monthly parking passes from Riverside Parking (not
included in rent).

Building: Boiler for heat & hot water; 1st Floor marble and terrazzo floors and
marble walls; Patio retreat; Barbershop, Restaurant, & future commercial
businesses opening soon.

Unit: Window unit AC, Wood Floors, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Separate
Full Bathrooms
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT: water, power, maintenance, and trash. Built-in 1912, Weissinger-Gaulbert is one of the last remaining historic high-rises in Louisville. The building boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious closets, beautiful bay windows, and a view of Broadway! Enjoy living downtown within walking distance to some of Louisville's greatest amenities. Walk across the street to grab a Hot Brown from the Brown Hotel or catch a show at the Brown Theater. Don't forget to plan a night out with friends at Fourth Street Live located just a few blocks away! The WG offers Studios, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom units. Tour this historic high-rise today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 S 3rd St 926 have any available units?
709 S 3rd St 926 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 S 3rd St 926 have?
Some of 709 S 3rd St 926's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 S 3rd St 926 currently offering any rent specials?
709 S 3rd St 926 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 S 3rd St 926 pet-friendly?
No, 709 S 3rd St 926 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 709 S 3rd St 926 offer parking?
Yes, 709 S 3rd St 926 does offer parking.
Does 709 S 3rd St 926 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 S 3rd St 926 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 S 3rd St 926 have a pool?
No, 709 S 3rd St 926 does not have a pool.
Does 709 S 3rd St 926 have accessible units?
No, 709 S 3rd St 926 does not have accessible units.
Does 709 S 3rd St 926 have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 S 3rd St 926 does not have units with dishwashers.
