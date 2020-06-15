All apartments in Louisville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:10 AM

620 Eastern Pkwy

620 Eastern Parkway · (502) 767-8889
Location

620 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217
Bradley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Spacious and sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bath remodeled apartment in a charming quiet building. Stainless appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, nice landscaping, arched doorway, large front porch and a large off-street parking area. Three room total - living room, dining room and bedroom. It is conveniently located to UofL, Germantown, coffee shops, grocery stores, expressways, not far from the Highlands, etc. Extra monthly fee for heat, water, sewer, and trash. Non-smokers please. Small, quiet dogs considered. Owner/agent AVAILABLE July 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Eastern Pkwy have any available units?
620 Eastern Pkwy has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Eastern Pkwy have?
Some of 620 Eastern Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Eastern Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
620 Eastern Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Eastern Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Eastern Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 620 Eastern Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 620 Eastern Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 620 Eastern Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Eastern Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Eastern Pkwy have a pool?
No, 620 Eastern Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 620 Eastern Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 620 Eastern Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Eastern Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Eastern Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
