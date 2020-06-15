620 Eastern Pkwy

Amenities

Spacious and sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bath remodeled apartment in a charming quiet building. Stainless appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, nice landscaping, arched doorway, large front porch and a large off-street parking area. Three room total - living room, dining room and bedroom. It is conveniently located to UofL, Germantown, coffee shops, grocery stores, expressways, not far from the Highlands, etc. Extra monthly fee for heat, water, sewer, and trash. Non-smokers please. Small, quiet dogs considered. Owner/agent AVAILABLE July 1, 2020.