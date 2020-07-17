5503 Norton Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***COMING SOON IN AUGUST!***



3 Bedroom 1 Bath house, just at 1000 Sq. ft. of living space with big picture widow in the living room, eat in kitchen and Large fenced-in backyard! CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 502-479-0000!!!



RENT RANGE From $899.00 to $999.00

Pets welcome, restrictions apply.

Lease Option

No Section 8



Our rental office is located at 8219 Shelbyville Rd. 40222 is open Monday-Friday 9-6. Call 502-479-0000 for more information.



