Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

5503 Norton Ave

5503 Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Norton Avenue, Louisville, KY 40213
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***COMING SOON IN AUGUST!***

3 Bedroom 1 Bath house, just at 1000 Sq. ft. of living space with big picture widow in the living room, eat in kitchen and Large fenced-in backyard! CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 502-479-0000!!!

RENT RANGE From $899.00 to $999.00
Pets welcome, restrictions apply.
Lease Option
No Section 8

Our rental office is located at 8219 Shelbyville Rd. 40222 is open Monday-Friday 9-6. Call 502-479-0000 for more information.

Check out our other listings at www.rentusnow.com

We Buy Real Estate, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5503 Norton Ave have any available units?
5503 Norton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 5503 Norton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Norton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Norton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Norton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Norton Ave offer parking?
No, 5503 Norton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5503 Norton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Norton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Norton Ave have a pool?
No, 5503 Norton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Norton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5503 Norton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Norton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Norton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 Norton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5503 Norton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

