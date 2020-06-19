416 West Breckinridge- B1

Amenities

416 West Breckinridge St. #B1 (Limerick/Downtown) - Interested in scheduling a showing at this location? Please complete the free pre-application on our website and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.net/apply-here/



MOVE IN PROMO: $250 off your 1st months rent for a lease beginning on or before 6/1/20!



This classic condo is located in one of Old Louisville's most Historic Condo Associations, The Thierman (circa 1913). Walking the grounds of the Theirman Condo Association transports you back to a time of incredible structures dedicated to classy finishes and dramatic visuals. This condo is now ready for rent and is truly a rare find in a historic community/ neighborhood. We promise, you will immediately fall in love with this home!



416 W Breckinridge #B1 offers:



+ Great location close to downtown, expressways, and hospitals

+ High Ceilings

+ Multiple, Large Windows

+ Original Hardwood Floors

+ Fire Place Mantle

+ Formal Dining Area

+ Formal Living Room

+ Covered Patio- Looking to Manicured Grounds

+ Unit and Basement Storage

+ Unit and Association are Professionally Managed by BSP, Inc.

+ Lots more- schedule a showing to see!



