Louisville, KY
416 West Breckinridge- B1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

416 West Breckinridge- B1

416 W Breckinridge St · (502) 425-7368 ext. 250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

416 W Breckinridge St, Louisville, KY 40203
Old Louisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 416 West Breckinridge- B1 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
416 West Breckinridge St. #B1 (Limerick/Downtown) - Interested in scheduling a showing at this location? Please complete the free pre-application on our website and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.net/apply-here/

MOVE IN PROMO: $250 off your 1st months rent for a lease beginning on or before 6/1/20!

This classic condo is located in one of Old Louisville's most Historic Condo Associations, The Thierman (circa 1913). Walking the grounds of the Theirman Condo Association transports you back to a time of incredible structures dedicated to classy finishes and dramatic visuals. This condo is now ready for rent and is truly a rare find in a historic community/ neighborhood. We promise, you will immediately fall in love with this home!

416 W Breckinridge #B1 offers:

+ Great location close to downtown, expressways, and hospitals
+ High Ceilings
+ Multiple, Large Windows
+ Original Hardwood Floors
+ Fire Place Mantle
+ Formal Dining Area
+ Formal Living Room
+ Covered Patio- Looking to Manicured Grounds
+ Unit and Basement Storage
+ Unit and Association are Professionally Managed by BSP, Inc.
+ Lots more- schedule a showing to see!

This unique property will not last long! Be sure to get your pre-application in to schedule a showing: http://4rentlouisville.net/apply-here/

If the website you are on does not show the link to the free pre-application, be sure to visit the 4 RENT Louisville website and click the button "Pre-Application." Someone will contact you for a virtual showing!

This Listing and Condo Association are professionally Managed by Bill Stout Properties, Inc.

This unit is Marketed for rental by 4RentLouisille, LLC

(RLNE5729704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 West Breckinridge- B1 have any available units?
416 West Breckinridge- B1 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 West Breckinridge- B1 have?
Some of 416 West Breckinridge- B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 West Breckinridge- B1 currently offering any rent specials?
416 West Breckinridge- B1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 West Breckinridge- B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 West Breckinridge- B1 is pet friendly.
Does 416 West Breckinridge- B1 offer parking?
No, 416 West Breckinridge- B1 does not offer parking.
Does 416 West Breckinridge- B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 West Breckinridge- B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 West Breckinridge- B1 have a pool?
No, 416 West Breckinridge- B1 does not have a pool.
Does 416 West Breckinridge- B1 have accessible units?
No, 416 West Breckinridge- B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 416 West Breckinridge- B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 West Breckinridge- B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
