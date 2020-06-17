All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 4120 Garland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
4120 Garland Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

4120 Garland Avenue

4120 Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4120 Garland Avenue, Louisville, KY 40211
Chickasaw

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2BD/1BA first floor apartment comes with new paint and flooring throughout, large front windows, decorative fireplace, oven and fridge. Owner pays water, trash and lawn. Tenant pays LGE.

Half off 1st month rent move in special

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

Deposit $525

No dogs

$250 pet fee for cats

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Garland Avenue have any available units?
4120 Garland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 4120 Garland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Garland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Garland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Garland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 4120 Garland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4120 Garland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Garland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Garland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Garland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4120 Garland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Garland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4120 Garland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Garland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Garland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Garland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Garland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way
Louisville, KY 40272
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln
Louisville, KY 40299
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place
Louisville, KY 40206
Victoria Gardens
333 Whispering Brook Dr
Louisville, KY 40229
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln
Louisville, KY 40241
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street
Louisville, KY 40202
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street
Louisville, KY 40202

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College