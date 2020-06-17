4120 Garland Avenue

Amenities
2BD/1BA first floor apartment comes with new paint and flooring throughout, large front windows, decorative fireplace, oven and fridge. Owner pays water, trash and lawn. Tenant pays LGE.
Half off 1st month rent move in special
Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy
Deposit $525
No dogs
$250 pet fee for cats
Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.