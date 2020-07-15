All apartments in Louisville
3930 s 2nd Street

3930 South 2nd Street · (502) 896-2595
Location

3930 South 2nd Street, Louisville, KY 40214
Wilder Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3930 s 2nd Street · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rental Houses, 3930 s 2nd St., Louisville, KY 40214 - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Basement Deck Student Housing Rental Home - This must see 4BD/2BA Single Family home which has been completely updated and is located close to Cardinal Stadium and UofL campus comes with hardwood floors, maple cabinets and an unfinished basement. There are two living rooms, a large covered front porch, large deck off the back, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups with washer and dryer included, oven and fridge provided by owner. Owner is responsible for Trash and yard maintenance. Get your application in now, this one won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5872911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 s 2nd Street have any available units?
3930 s 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 s 2nd Street have?
Some of 3930 s 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 s 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3930 s 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 s 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3930 s 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 3930 s 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 3930 s 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3930 s 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 s 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 s 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 3930 s 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3930 s 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3930 s 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 s 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 s 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
