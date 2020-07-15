3930 s 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Rental Houses, 3930 s 2nd St., Louisville, KY 40214 - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Basement Deck Student Housing Rental Home - This must see 4BD/2BA Single Family home which has been completely updated and is located close to Cardinal Stadium and UofL campus comes with hardwood floors, maple cabinets and an unfinished basement. There are two living rooms, a large covered front porch, large deck off the back, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups with washer and dryer included, oven and fridge provided by owner. Owner is responsible for Trash and yard maintenance. Get your application in now, this one won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



