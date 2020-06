Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Large DT Condo | Rustic | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300426



*AVAILABLE 09/01/2020*

NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out & let's discuss!



The first floor is home to a cozy living room. The sofa converts into a comfortable bed. There is a convenient 1/2 bath for guests using the sleeper sofa.



Second floor features:

- Kitchen with stainless appliances

- Peninsula with barstool seating

- Separate dining area with a comfortable banquette

- Washer and dryer



Down the hall is the spacious master bedroom with en-suite bath. A second bedroom, and 2nd full bath complete this floor.



PARKING: The garage can only accommodate mid size cars and small SUVS only. Not enough space for large Trucks/SUVS. We accommodate 1 free parking space in garage. Any additional vehicles are welcome to park in the parking lot on your left that you pass to get to the garage - $5 a day to park there.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856412)