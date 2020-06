Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

1/2 off June rent! Spacious 3-4BD home in West End - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!**



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 story house in the West End

(could be 4 bedrooms but only 3 by Section 8 standards)



-covered front porch



-hardwood throughout first floor



-carpet upstairs



-appliances provided: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher



-washer/dryer hookups



-multiple updates throughout



-tenant is responsible for all utilities



-central air



**Section 8 accepted- voucher will be maxed**



No Pets Allowed



