319 N 21st St

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house! Section 8 Welcome. - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Portland neighborhood. This unit features large front and back yard, Washer and Dryer, Kitchen appliances, and spacious bedrooms.



Want to come view the property yourself? It’s easy! Just bring a photo ID to Metro Management Services LLC at 824 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203 & sign out a key today! We are open 9:00 AM-4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, closed 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm for lunch. Call or text Brittney at 502-389-2609 to inquire more!



(RLNE5687421)