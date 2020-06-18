All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

319 N 21st St

319 North 21st Street · (502) 389-2609
Location

319 North 21st Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Portland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 319 N 21st St · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house! Section 8 Welcome. - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Portland neighborhood. This unit features large front and back yard, Washer and Dryer, Kitchen appliances, and spacious bedrooms.

Want to come view the property yourself? It’s easy! Just bring a photo ID to Metro Management Services LLC at 824 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203 & sign out a key today! We are open 9:00 AM-4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, closed 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm for lunch. Call or text Brittney at 502-389-2609 to inquire more!

(RLNE5687421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 N 21st St have any available units?
319 N 21st St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 319 N 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
319 N 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 N 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 319 N 21st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 319 N 21st St offer parking?
No, 319 N 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 319 N 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 N 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 N 21st St have a pool?
No, 319 N 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 319 N 21st St have accessible units?
No, 319 N 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 319 N 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 N 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 N 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 N 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.
