Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rental Houses, 3137 Northwestern Parkway., Louisville, KY 40212 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - This 4 BR, 1 Bath is your new home! With a large eat in kitchen, laundry area right next to kitchen with lots of storage! Theres also a large partially fenced in back yard. Freshly painted and new flooring, lots of updates! This one wont last long! Get your application in in today! By the corner of Northwestern Parkway and 32nd Street. Right on the bus line and close to Portland Library and Schools!



(RLNE5781174)