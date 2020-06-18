All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3137 Northwestern Parkway

3137 Northwestern Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3137 Northwestern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40212
Portland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Houses, 3137 Northwestern Parkway., Louisville, KY 40212 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - This 4 BR, 1 Bath is your new home! With a large eat in kitchen, laundry area right next to kitchen with lots of storage! Theres also a large partially fenced in back yard. Freshly painted and new flooring, lots of updates! This one wont last long! Get your application in in today! By the corner of Northwestern Parkway and 32nd Street. Right on the bus line and close to Portland Library and Schools!

(RLNE5781174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Northwestern Parkway have any available units?
3137 Northwestern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 3137 Northwestern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Northwestern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Northwestern Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 Northwestern Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3137 Northwestern Parkway offer parking?
No, 3137 Northwestern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3137 Northwestern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 Northwestern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Northwestern Parkway have a pool?
No, 3137 Northwestern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Northwestern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3137 Northwestern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Northwestern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 Northwestern Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Northwestern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Northwestern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
