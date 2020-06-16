305 W. Broadway

Amenities

gym some paid utils microwave internet access furnished carpet

The Fincastle - Property Id: 217919



The Fincastle Building is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, historic office building turned luxury apartments in downtown Louisville. With close proximity to all of Downtown Louisville's attractions and restaurants, no other building in the city can offer the benefits of downtown with such a range in pricing.



We also feature a flat rate all inclusive utility+ package that takes away any mystery of what your utility bills will be! Because they never change! This also includes a YMCA gym membership, high speed internet and DirecTV cable package.

*This package is $200 per person*



Our goal was to simplify your move and remove all the hassle from making phone calls and paying extra deposits. We have this all done for you already so you can relax once you move in!



We are the highest rated apartment complex in the area, just take a look at our Google reviews and see for yourself!

No Pets Allowed



