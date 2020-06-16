All apartments in Louisville
305 W. Broadway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

305 W. Broadway

305 West Broadway · (502) 974-1493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
The Fincastle - Property Id: 217919

The Fincastle Building is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, historic office building turned luxury apartments in downtown Louisville. With close proximity to all of Downtown Louisville's attractions and restaurants, no other building in the city can offer the benefits of downtown with such a range in pricing.

We also feature a flat rate all inclusive utility+ package that takes away any mystery of what your utility bills will be! Because they never change! This also includes a YMCA gym membership, high speed internet and DirecTV cable package.
*This package is $200 per person*

Our goal was to simplify your move and remove all the hassle from making phone calls and paying extra deposits. We have this all done for you already so you can relax once you move in!

We are the highest rated apartment complex in the area, just take a look at our Google reviews and see for yourself!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217919
Property Id 217919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 W. Broadway have any available units?
305 W. Broadway has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 W. Broadway have?
Some of 305 W. Broadway's amenities include gym, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 W. Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
305 W. Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 W. Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 305 W. Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 305 W. Broadway offer parking?
No, 305 W. Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 305 W. Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 W. Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 W. Broadway have a pool?
No, 305 W. Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 305 W. Broadway have accessible units?
No, 305 W. Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 305 W. Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 W. Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
