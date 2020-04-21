3006 Montana Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

We have a 3 bedroom unit that is now ready for rent. The bathroom, and kitchen has been redone. New floors, carpet, and paint has also been installed in the house. The house has central A/C and a brand new furnace. The house has washer and dryer hook ups. A large open kitchen. This house has plenty of space for you and your family. Come check out this unit today. Trash is included, you will pay all other utilities.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1910



Deposits: $900.00

