Louisville, KY
3006 Montana Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:39 PM

3006 Montana Avenue

3006 Montana Avenue · (502) 215-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3006 Montana Avenue, Louisville, KY 40208
Taylor Berry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
We have a 3 bedroom unit that is now ready for rent. The bathroom, and kitchen has been redone. New floors, carpet, and paint has also been installed in the house. The house has central A/C and a brand new furnace. The house has washer and dryer hook ups. A large open kitchen. This house has plenty of space for you and your family. Come check out this unit today. Trash is included, you will pay all other utilities.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1910

Deposits: $900.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Montana Avenue have any available units?
3006 Montana Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 3006 Montana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Montana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Montana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Montana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 3006 Montana Avenue offer parking?
No, 3006 Montana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Montana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Montana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Montana Avenue have a pool?
No, 3006 Montana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Montana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3006 Montana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Montana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Montana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Montana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3006 Montana Avenue has units with air conditioning.
