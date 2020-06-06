2318 Hale Avenue

Amenities

SPACE, SPACE, AND MORE SPACE This unit will be open Tuesday 4:30pm. Section 8 accepted



Rare find- 4 bedroom 2 full bath. This unit has large bedrooms, hardwood floors, living room, eat in kitchen, full basement, freshly painted throughout. Come take a look or submit your application at

WWW.LPMKY.COM.



Section 8 is accepted.



1. Income $3300 a month or Section 8 Voucher

2. Employed at least one year or Section 8 Voucher

3. Good landlord references for last 3 years

4. Good Background / Credit/ Landlord Check

5. No pets



Please visit us for additional listings @ www.lpmky.com