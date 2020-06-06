All apartments in Louisville
2318 Hale Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

2318 Hale Avenue

2318 Hale Avenue · (502) 565-1483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2318 Hale Avenue, Louisville, KY 40210
California

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SPACE, SPACE, AND MORE SPACE This unit will be open Tuesday 4:30pm. Section 8 accepted

Rare find- 4 bedroom 2 full bath. This unit has large bedrooms, hardwood floors, living room, eat in kitchen, full basement, freshly painted throughout. Come take a look or submit your application at
WWW.LPMKY.COM.

Section 8 is accepted.

Requirement
1. Income $3300 a month or Section 8 Voucher
2. Employed at least one year or Section 8 Voucher
3. Good landlord references for last 3 years
4. Good Background / Credit/ Landlord Check
5. No pets

Please visit us for additional listings @ www.lpmky.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Hale Avenue have any available units?
2318 Hale Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Hale Avenue have?
Some of 2318 Hale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Hale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Hale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Hale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Hale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2318 Hale Avenue offer parking?
No, 2318 Hale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2318 Hale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Hale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Hale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2318 Hale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Hale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2318 Hale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Hale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Hale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
