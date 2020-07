Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Large 3 bedroom house in Portland - Large newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Portland

This home features hardwood-like floor throughout entire home

Large bedrooms with ample closet space in each room

Fully fenced front and back yard

Stove and refrigerator provided as well as stackable washer/dryer

Tons of natural light!

Tenant responsible for all utilities & yard care

No pets!

Section 8 accepted- voucher will be maxed



Call/email/text today to inquire!

schempprealty@gmail.com

502-562-0016 x310



No Pets Allowed



