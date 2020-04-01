All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 PM

228 Kenoak Drive

228 Kenoak Drive · (502) 215-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 Kenoak Drive, Louisville, KY 40214
Iroquois

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently updated 4 bedroom house is now ready to be called your home. This house a beautiful large glass living room window, with a colored glass screen door. You will find hardwood flooring through out the house. Updated kitchen, kitchen floors, bathroom, and bathroom floors. This house does have a brand new central Ac unit, and has washer and dryer hook up. Pets are welcome but weight and breed restrictions apply. Please call to make sure you pet is allowed before applying. The back yard is a full private completely fenced in yard. This house has two bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms down stairs. 502-373-1299

Smoking: No

Deposits: $1,200.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Kenoak Drive have any available units?
228 Kenoak Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Kenoak Drive have?
Some of 228 Kenoak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Kenoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Kenoak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Kenoak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Kenoak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 228 Kenoak Drive offer parking?
No, 228 Kenoak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 228 Kenoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Kenoak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Kenoak Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Kenoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Kenoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Kenoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Kenoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Kenoak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
