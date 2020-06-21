All apartments in Louisville
2140 Bonnycastle Ave.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:20 AM

2140 Bonnycastle Ave

2140 Bonnycastle Avenue · (502) 419-5297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2140 Bonnycastle Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205
Cherokee Seneca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Live in style! The Commodore is on the National Historic Registry and it's an amazing work of art mostly in it's original condition from 1929! This very spacious, bright & immaculate condo offers 3 large bedrooms with deep closets, additional storage with cedar lined shelving and closets in the hall, 2 full Rookwood tiled baths, hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with new stainless appliances plus a pantry. Abundant natural light in every room! Just a few blocks from Cherokee Park and Bardstown Rd. Staff available to assist you with your needs. Secure building. Lush common area gardens. Laundry available on site at no additional cost. Truly an amazing opportunity with all utilities included except internet. Background and Credit Check required. No pets, no smokers. Immed. occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2140 Bonnycastle Ave have any available units?
2140 Bonnycastle Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Bonnycastle Ave have?
Some of 2140 Bonnycastle Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Bonnycastle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Bonnycastle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Bonnycastle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Bonnycastle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2140 Bonnycastle Ave offer parking?
No, 2140 Bonnycastle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2140 Bonnycastle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Bonnycastle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Bonnycastle Ave have a pool?
No, 2140 Bonnycastle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Bonnycastle Ave have accessible units?
No, 2140 Bonnycastle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Bonnycastle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Bonnycastle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

