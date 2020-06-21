2140 Bonnycastle Ave.

Amenities

Live in style! The Commodore is on the National Historic Registry and it's an amazing work of art mostly in it's original condition from 1929! This very spacious, bright & immaculate condo offers 3 large bedrooms with deep closets, additional storage with cedar lined shelving and closets in the hall, 2 full Rookwood tiled baths, hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with new stainless appliances plus a pantry. Abundant natural light in every room! Just a few blocks from Cherokee Park and Bardstown Rd. Staff available to assist you with your needs. Secure building. Lush common area gardens. Laundry available on site at no additional cost. Truly an amazing opportunity with all utilities included except internet. Background and Credit Check required. No pets, no smokers. Immed. occupancy.