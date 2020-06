Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets key fob access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities key fob access

This ground floor two bedroom one bath offers new wood floors and a huge master bedroom with a walk in closet! The building is accessed with key fob security and has 24/7 coin laundry. Tenant pays electric and gas. Water, sewer, and trash are included! Call today to schedule a showing! **No Pets Allowed**



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $825.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.