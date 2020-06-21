All apartments in Louisville
1419 Morton Ave

1419 Morton Avenue · (502) 938-2576
Location

1419 Morton Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Farmhouse Style | Back Yard | AVAILABLE 10/01/2020 - Property Id: 300463

*AVAILABLE 10/01/2020*
NOTE: AVAILABLE TO RENT MONTHLY UNTIL APRIL 25, 2021.
Reach out and let's discuss!
ONLY RENTS AS FURNISHED

- Sterilized Property
- Great Original Highlands location
- Starbucks and local coffee within 2 blocks
- Walk to local shops and the BEST restaurants
- Great backyard with patio for grilling
- 1 Block from Bardstown Rd
- Street parking
- Fully stocked kitchen
- 6 Miles to Churchill Downs
- 2.8 Miles to Downtown/Convention Center
- 1 Mile to Cherokee Park

This beautiful gingerbread victorian house is perfectly located on Morton Avenue in the historic Original Highlands neighborhood. It was built in 1900 and thoughtfully updated in 2017. Many of the charming, historic elements remain. The location is well suited for guests who would like to walk to local shops, restaurants, and nightlife establishments. The highlands is an eclectic neighborhood with the largest concentration of local businesses in the city, catering to locals and guests.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300463
Property Id 300463

(RLNE5856439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Morton Ave have any available units?
1419 Morton Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Morton Ave have?
Some of 1419 Morton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Morton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Morton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Morton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Morton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1419 Morton Ave offer parking?
No, 1419 Morton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Morton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 Morton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Morton Ave have a pool?
No, 1419 Morton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Morton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1419 Morton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Morton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Morton Ave has units with dishwashers.
