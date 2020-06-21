1419 Morton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils

Farmhouse Style | Back Yard | AVAILABLE 10/01/2020 - Property Id: 300463



*AVAILABLE 10/01/2020*

NOTE: AVAILABLE TO RENT MONTHLY UNTIL APRIL 25, 2021.

Reach out and let's discuss!

ONLY RENTS AS FURNISHED



- Sterilized Property

- Great Original Highlands location

- Starbucks and local coffee within 2 blocks

- Walk to local shops and the BEST restaurants

- Great backyard with patio for grilling

- 1 Block from Bardstown Rd

- Street parking

- Fully stocked kitchen

- 6 Miles to Churchill Downs

- 2.8 Miles to Downtown/Convention Center

- 1 Mile to Cherokee Park



This beautiful gingerbread victorian house is perfectly located on Morton Avenue in the historic Original Highlands neighborhood. It was built in 1900 and thoughtfully updated in 2017. Many of the charming, historic elements remain. The location is well suited for guests who would like to walk to local shops, restaurants, and nightlife establishments. The highlands is an eclectic neighborhood with the largest concentration of local businesses in the city, catering to locals and guests.

