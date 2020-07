Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rental Houses, 1309 Haskin Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in the south end of Louisville. 2 bedrooms are on the first floor with 1 bedroom on the second floor. You have a large eat-in kitchen. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location. Close to bus line, Iroquois Park, and across the street for Iroquois High School.



(RLNE5878276)