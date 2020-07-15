All apartments in Louisville
1243 Cherokee Road

1243 Cherokee Road · (502) 425-7368 ext. 250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1243 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY 40204
Cherokee Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1243 Cherokee Road · Avail. Jul 20

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1243 Cherokee Road Available 07/20/20 1243 Cherokee Road- Carriage House (Highlands) - *This property is still occupied and will undergo enhancements, photos are from 2018 (i.e. new wood look flooring, painting throughout, cleaning, etc.) New pictures are on the way!

Interested in scheduling a showing? Please fill out the free pre-application found on the company website: http://4rentlouisville.net/apply-here/

This is truly a rare find in the Highlands! You'll fall in love with this quaint carriage house located on one of the most sought after streets in the Highlands, Cherokee Road. The carriage house is detached from the main house and is surrounded by a peaceful garden like setting- so you won't have to deal with any neighbors!

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is super spacious, and features tall ceilings, large windows throughout, multiple double closets, garage parking, concrete patio, full kitchen (range, fridge, dishwasher), washer/ dryer connections, and much more!

Not only will you love the space itself and all the wonderful amenities, you'll also be within walking to distance to an innumerable amount of restaurants, shopping and nightlife destinations that have made the Highlands neighborhood so popular.

This listing is marketed for rental by 4 RENT Louisville, LLC

(RLNE4604799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 Cherokee Road have any available units?
1243 Cherokee Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 Cherokee Road have?
Some of 1243 Cherokee Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 Cherokee Road currently offering any rent specials?
1243 Cherokee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 Cherokee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 Cherokee Road is pet friendly.
Does 1243 Cherokee Road offer parking?
Yes, 1243 Cherokee Road offers parking.
Does 1243 Cherokee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 Cherokee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 Cherokee Road have a pool?
No, 1243 Cherokee Road does not have a pool.
Does 1243 Cherokee Road have accessible units?
No, 1243 Cherokee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 Cherokee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 Cherokee Road has units with dishwashers.
