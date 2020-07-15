Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1243 Cherokee Road Available 07/20/20 1243 Cherokee Road- Carriage House (Highlands) - *This property is still occupied and will undergo enhancements, photos are from 2018 (i.e. new wood look flooring, painting throughout, cleaning, etc.) New pictures are on the way!



This is truly a rare find in the Highlands! You'll fall in love with this quaint carriage house located on one of the most sought after streets in the Highlands, Cherokee Road. The carriage house is detached from the main house and is surrounded by a peaceful garden like setting- so you won't have to deal with any neighbors!



This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is super spacious, and features tall ceilings, large windows throughout, multiple double closets, garage parking, concrete patio, full kitchen (range, fridge, dishwasher), washer/ dryer connections, and much more!



Not only will you love the space itself and all the wonderful amenities, you'll also be within walking to distance to an innumerable amount of restaurants, shopping and nightlife destinations that have made the Highlands neighborhood so popular.



