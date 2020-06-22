All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1106 Oleanda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
1106 Oleanda Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

1106 Oleanda Avenue

1106 Oleanda Avenue · (502) 822-2190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1106 Oleanda Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215
South Louisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2BD/1BA Single Family home comes with covered front porch, unfinished basement, washer and dryer hookups, detached 2 car garage, microwave, fridge and stove provided.

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

Deposit $695

$500 pet fee

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Oleanda Avenue have any available units?
1106 Oleanda Avenue has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Oleanda Avenue have?
Some of 1106 Oleanda Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Oleanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Oleanda Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Oleanda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Oleanda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Oleanda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Oleanda Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1106 Oleanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Oleanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Oleanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 1106 Oleanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Oleanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1106 Oleanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Oleanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Oleanda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1106 Oleanda Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place
Louisville, KY 40206
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter
Louisville, KY 40219
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr
Louisville, KY 40241
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr
Louisville, KY 40229
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln
Louisville, KY 40220
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace
Louisville, KY 40220

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity