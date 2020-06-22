1106 Oleanda Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2BD/1BA Single Family home comes with covered front porch, unfinished basement, washer and dryer hookups, detached 2 car garage, microwave, fridge and stove provided.



Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy



Deposit $695



$500 pet fee



Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.