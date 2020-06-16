Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

June Rent Free! Nice Single Family Home w/ HW Floors & Garage, Across from Castlewood Park! - June Rent Free! 425 PARK VIEW AVE: Attractive Single Family Home with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a Loft Area that could be a third Bedroom!



House is right across the street from Castlewood Park! Central Heat & Air; Detached Garage; Washer/Dryer Hookups; Hardwood Flooring in Living Room and Bedrooms.



Short drive to Shopping, Restaurants, New Circle Road and Downtown Lexington; Pet Friendly, including big dogs!



$895/mo + utlities; $895 deposit; (Sorry, No Section 8)



Managed by MODERN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, INC. Call KATHY at 859-285-1361 or call the MPM Office at 859-388-2000 for More Information or an Appointment to see this Lovely Home.



VIRTUAL OR FACETIME TOURS AVAILABLE



For more rentals, see our website at www.mpmlex.com; See us on Facebook!



(RLNE3316641)