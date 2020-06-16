All apartments in Lexington
425 Park View Ave.

425 Park View Avenue · (859) 285-1361
Location

425 Park View Avenue, Lexington, KY 40505
Castlewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 425 Park View Ave. · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
June Rent Free! Nice Single Family Home w/ HW Floors & Garage, Across from Castlewood Park! - June Rent Free! 425 PARK VIEW AVE: Attractive Single Family Home with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a Loft Area that could be a third Bedroom!

House is right across the street from Castlewood Park! Central Heat & Air; Detached Garage; Washer/Dryer Hookups; Hardwood Flooring in Living Room and Bedrooms.

Short drive to Shopping, Restaurants, New Circle Road and Downtown Lexington; Pet Friendly, including big dogs!

$895/mo + utlities; $895 deposit; (Sorry, No Section 8)

Managed by MODERN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, INC. Call KATHY at 859-285-1361 or call the MPM Office at 859-388-2000 for More Information or an Appointment to see this Lovely Home.

VIRTUAL OR FACETIME TOURS AVAILABLE

For more rentals, see our website at www.mpmlex.com; See us on Facebook!

(RLNE3316641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

