Lexington, KY
3001 Dunnston Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 3:48 AM

3001 Dunnston Lane

3001 Dunnston Lane · (859) 800-7355
Location

3001 Dunnston Lane, Lexington, KY 40513
Beaumont Residential

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Ranch Home in Beaumont Is Available for Rent. Foyer leads to formal dining room. Spacious great room with fireplace overlooking the back yard. The open concept of the kitchen, with island and pantry is nice for entertaining. An inviting first floor master and ensuite with Jacuzzi and separate shower. Two guest bedrooms with bath, separate laundry area, a half bath, and two car garage, complete the amenities of this nice home. No Pets, No Smokers. Call for your tour today. 24 Hour Notice Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Dunnston Lane have any available units?
3001 Dunnston Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Dunnston Lane have?
Some of 3001 Dunnston Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Dunnston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Dunnston Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Dunnston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Dunnston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 3001 Dunnston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Dunnston Lane does offer parking.
Does 3001 Dunnston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Dunnston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Dunnston Lane have a pool?
No, 3001 Dunnston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Dunnston Lane have accessible units?
No, 3001 Dunnston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Dunnston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Dunnston Lane has units with dishwashers.
