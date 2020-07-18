Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jefferson County, KY
/
9201 Eminence
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9201 Eminence
9201 Eminence Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9201 Eminence Court, Jefferson County, KY 40059
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9201 Eminence Available 08/01/20 Excellent 4 Bedroom Home -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5902378)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9201 Eminence have any available units?
9201 Eminence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jefferson County, KY
.
Is 9201 Eminence currently offering any rent specials?
9201 Eminence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 Eminence pet-friendly?
No, 9201 Eminence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jefferson County
.
Does 9201 Eminence offer parking?
No, 9201 Eminence does not offer parking.
Does 9201 Eminence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9201 Eminence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 Eminence have a pool?
No, 9201 Eminence does not have a pool.
Does 9201 Eminence have accessible units?
No, 9201 Eminence does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 Eminence have units with dishwashers?
No, 9201 Eminence does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9201 Eminence have units with air conditioning?
No, 9201 Eminence does not have units with air conditioning.
