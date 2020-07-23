/
bullitt county
174 Apartments for rent in Bullitt County, KY📍
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Drake Drive
301 Drake Drive, Shepherdsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1426 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3979 Scenic Trail
3979 Scenic Trl, Hebron Estates, KY
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
For lease is this one bedroom apartment with private parking lot and large lot in quiet residential setting. Unit has a large living room, dining room and kitchen with refrigerator and stove. Unit has central air cooling.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3220 Acacia Drive
3220 Acacia Avenue, Pioneer Village, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Shepherdsville, Pioneer Village - 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, 1300 SQ. FT., UNFINISHED BASEMENT, FENCED YARD. (RLNE5918995)
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
323 South Skyline Drive
323 South Skyline Drive, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. FEEL FREE TO DRIVE BY BUT DO NOT GO ONTO THE PROPERTY*** ***APPLY TODAY HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!*** Welcome home to this cute and charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Hillview.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
156 John Court
156 Billiken Court, Mount Washington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1798 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Crator Drive
130 Crator Drive, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Bullitt County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$985
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5208 Hasbrook Dr
5208 Hasbrook Drive, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
5208 Hasbrook Dr #103, Louisville, KY 402291 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Unit 103 Perfect for 1-2 people, economical with plenty of parking! Close to Walmart, restaurants and expressway.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11401 Nez Perce Way
11401 Nez Perce Way, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1552 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7909 Cascade Falls Cove Drive
7909 Cascade Falls Cv, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2310 sqft
Brand New House for rent!! - Beautiful Home with Lake View 4 beds 2.5 baths, flex space 1st floor open floor plan Granite counters and stainless appliances Available immediately pm.bhhspw.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971950)
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3700 Hillcross Dr
3700 Hillcross Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW!!!*** This colonial styled, two story home is in the process of being renovated and features 3/4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a 2 car detached garage in the highly desired Hillview area.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4105 Blue Lick Court #2
4105 Blue Lick Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
800 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW!!!*** Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment home features an open floor plan on the 1st floor with additional storage closet off the private patio area, washer/dryer connections & playground.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4109 Blue Lick Court #4
4109 Blue Lick Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
800 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW!!!*** This awesome 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor apartment features an open floor plan with washer/dryer connections for ONLY $749.
Results within 5 miles of Bullitt County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
7 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Valley Station
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Okolona
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$776
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$944
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
3 Units Available
Okolona
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
121 Units Available
Okolona
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Okolona
Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes
3802 Falcon Crest Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
928 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Okolona
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Okolona
4513 Lambert Rd
4513 Lambert Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1197 sqft
To View is To Rent! RENOVATED 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath with Nice Treed Lot! Walk to Shopping and Eateries! This home has NEW Windows, Redone Hardwood Floors, NEW Fridge, NEW Range, NEW Washer, NEW Dryer, NEW Above-Range Microwave, Fresh Paint,
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Okolona
8823 Woodpointe Blvd
8823 Woodpointe Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1292 sqft
Vaulted, open floor plan with a breakfast bar overlooking the great room and a dining area off the kitchen. Master suite with a master bathroom, walk-in closet and tray ceiling.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8304 Damascus Cir
8304 Damascus Circle, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$849
1100 sqft
Renovated with newly remodeled baths, paint and flooring.. Tenant has access to one side of a two car garage. Landlord provides lawn care. No smokers, no pets, no section 8. Lease application is $30. Shown by Appointment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bullitt County area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Frankfort have apartments for rent.