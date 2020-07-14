All apartments in Hurstbourne Acres
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Meadows

2204 Deercross Dr · (833) 648-3777
Location

2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY 40220
Hurstbourne Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15206 · Avail. Aug 31

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 02206 · Avail. Jul 25

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 11200 · Avail. now

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25201 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 16200 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 13107 · Avail. Aug 30

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 887 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
The search for your perfect home is over! Conveniently located in beautiful Louisville, KY, Meadows Apartment Homes offers must-have apartment features and community amenities. Residents can enjoy gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, open kitchen space, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies, as well as a refreshing swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court, outdoor grill and picnic area, laundry care center and more. You will love our spacious floor plans with one and two-bedroom options—choose the space that best suits your lifestyle!

We’re conveniently located 13 miles east of Downtown Louisville and minutes away from I-64 and Bowman Regional Airport. In the city, visit the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, Kentucky Science Center or the Louisville Palace Theatre and dine at The Old Spaghetti Factory, Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar or Mussel & Burger Bar. Looking to stay close to home? There’s plenty to do in the immediate area. Shop Oxmoor Mall or Mall St. Matthews,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadows have any available units?
Meadows has 37 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadows have?
Some of Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Meadows offers parking.
Does Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Meadows has a pool.
Does Meadows have accessible units?
No, Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
