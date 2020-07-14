Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

The search for your perfect home is over! Conveniently located in beautiful Louisville, KY, Meadows Apartment Homes offers must-have apartment features and community amenities. Residents can enjoy gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, open kitchen space, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies, as well as a refreshing swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court, outdoor grill and picnic area, laundry care center and more. You will love our spacious floor plans with one and two-bedroom options—choose the space that best suits your lifestyle!



We’re conveniently located 13 miles east of Downtown Louisville and minutes away from I-64 and Bowman Regional Airport. In the city, visit the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, Kentucky Science Center or the Louisville Palace Theatre and dine at The Old Spaghetti Factory, Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar or Mussel & Burger Bar. Looking to stay close to home? There’s plenty to do in the immediate area. Shop Oxmoor Mall or Mall St. Matthews,