Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:25 AM

130 Sutton Place Boulevard

130 Sutton Place Blvd · (859) 321-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY 40324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space. Additional features include: 1st Floor Master with tray ceilings, double vanity, whirlpool tub, and walk-in closet; Newer vinyl plank and carpet; Vaulted ceilings; Bonus space overlooking living room; 2 car attached garage; Huge corner lot that backs to farm land. Dogs permitted but evaluated on a case by case basis. Available for occupancy the 1st week of August 2020. Schedule your private tour today! Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Sutton Place Boulevard have any available units?
130 Sutton Place Boulevard has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Sutton Place Boulevard have?
Some of 130 Sutton Place Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Sutton Place Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
130 Sutton Place Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Sutton Place Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Sutton Place Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 130 Sutton Place Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 130 Sutton Place Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 130 Sutton Place Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Sutton Place Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Sutton Place Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 130 Sutton Place Boulevard has a pool.
Does 130 Sutton Place Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 130 Sutton Place Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Sutton Place Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Sutton Place Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Sutton Place Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Sutton Place Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
