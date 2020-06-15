130 Sutton Place Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space. Additional features include: 1st Floor Master with tray ceilings, double vanity, whirlpool tub, and walk-in closet; Newer vinyl plank and carpet; Vaulted ceilings; Bonus space overlooking living room; 2 car attached garage; Huge corner lot that backs to farm land. Dogs permitted but evaluated on a case by case basis. Available for occupancy the 1st week of August 2020. Schedule your private tour today! Owner/Agent