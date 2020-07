Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center community garden conference room dog park fire pit game room internet access

Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky. This upscale populace is the first of its kind to be built here and boasts an outstanding location close to everywhere you want to be. Just a ten-minute drive from Cincinnati and located off Burlington Pike, west of Interstates 71 and 75, Grand at Florence offers the perfect destination for sophisticated living. Located in the Boone County school district with easy access to CVG airport. You will find excellent shopping, great restaurants, and a wide variety of entertainment venues to enhance your way of life.