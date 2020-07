The Trails of Saddlebrook.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving volleyball court on-site laundry guest parking internet access

Comfort and distinction define Trails of Saddlebrook Apartments in Florence, Kentucky. The moment you are home you will notice the contemporary detailing and rolling countryside that surround you. Our tranquil community is just minutes from shopping, dining, and I-75.Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom homes offer luxury and carefree living at its best! Residents love our fitness center, sparkling pool, and spectacular clubhouse. Trails of Saddlebrook is the distinction in apartment home living.