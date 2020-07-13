All apartments in Florence
Weaver Farm

1001 Tamarack Cir · (859) 203-0329
Location

1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY 41042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1240A · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1160L · Avail. now

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1240K · Avail. now

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Weaver Farm.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Weaver Farm is a community of carefully tended two bedroom, and two bedroom with den, garden-style apartment homes well-designed for comfort and quiet individuality. Your apartment features a fully-equipped kitchen, formal living room, separate dining room, comfortable bedrooms, a full-sized bath and generous closet space. With two well-planned, step-saving floor plans to accomodate any lifestyle, Weaver Farm offers apartment homes tailor made for easy living. Conveniently located just moments from I-75, Weaver Farm's quiet seclusion lends itself toward a tranquil and unspoiled country atmosphere. You won't find a better value in the Florence or Northern Kentucky area!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant or married couple; promo code for ½ off.
Deposit: $700-up to one months rent. May also utilize Rhino (monthly payment through third party)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee + flat rate utility fee based on adult occupancy ($70, 80, 90, 100/mo for 1-4 adults)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150 non-refundable pet fee
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 50 lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Weaver Farm have any available units?
Weaver Farm has 3 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Florence, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Florence Rent Report.
What amenities does Weaver Farm have?
Some of Weaver Farm's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Weaver Farm currently offering any rent specials?
Weaver Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Weaver Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, Weaver Farm is pet friendly.
Does Weaver Farm offer parking?
Yes, Weaver Farm offers parking.
Does Weaver Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, Weaver Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Weaver Farm have a pool?
Yes, Weaver Farm has a pool.
Does Weaver Farm have accessible units?
Yes, Weaver Farm has accessible units.
Does Weaver Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Weaver Farm has units with dishwashers.
