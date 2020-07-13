Weaver Farm

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant or married couple; promo code for ½ off.
Deposit: $700-up to one months rent. May also utilize Rhino (monthly payment through third party)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee + flat rate utility fee based on adult occupancy ($70, 80, 90, 100/mo for 1-4 adults)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150 non-refundable pet fee
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 50 lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply.