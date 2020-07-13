Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground

Weaver Farm is a community of carefully tended two bedroom, and two bedroom with den, garden-style apartment homes well-designed for comfort and quiet individuality. Your apartment features a fully-equipped kitchen, formal living room, separate dining room, comfortable bedrooms, a full-sized bath and generous closet space. With two well-planned, step-saving floor plans to accomodate any lifestyle, Weaver Farm offers apartment homes tailor made for easy living. Conveniently located just moments from I-75, Weaver Farm's quiet seclusion lends itself toward a tranquil and unspoiled country atmosphere. You won't find a better value in the Florence or Northern Kentucky area!